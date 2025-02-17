“Tornado” by Sadie Shorr-Parks

Sadie Shorr-Parks: “I was thinking about my cousin when I wrote this poem, as I often do when I am writing. I want people to know about him, his kindness, his carefulness, and how loved he was by everyone in our family. Today is the five-year anniversary of his last day alive. All I can really say is that nothing has been the same since his death. We were all changed by it. When I’m teaching, I’m reminded how many of my students have also been changed by the sudden death of a family member. I think about my cousin a lot when I teach. My students are finding out much younger than I did what grief feels like, and I’m learning through reading their writing that, despite how unique it feels, my family is not alone. My cousin feels present each time my grief connects me to other people.” (web)