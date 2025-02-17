“Tornado” by Sadie Shorr-Parks

Sadie Shorr-Parks

TORNADO

The mountains here feel like they’d rather be elsewhere,
so ground down at this point they look like hills.
Hate to call a mountain a hill and erase
the promise of smoothing this view,
this time span, these mumbled
ranges could offer us.
 
The Appalachian Mountains were once taller than the Himalayans.
Time alone does something, then, yes?
They’re older than Saturn’s rings.
Hate to say time alone
doesn’t do anything.
 
When all the flowers die, that’s called a season.
In class I say, raise your hand if someone
you know has died from fentanyl,
hate to tell you this, but
a whole room of hands
raised like rubble
rolling back up
a mountain.
 
My daughter is scared of tornados, and so I tell her
tornados can’t cross the Appalachian Mountains.
I teach her to look out the window
and follow their blue ridge
with her finger when
she’s scared.
 
You could fill a whole holler with what I didn’t know.
Nothing inside my house had moved one inch
when I quietly opened my front door and
saw my home had landed
somewhere new.
 
Even that summer, when I was pregnant,
his last summer alive, when birds flew
into my house, I thought myself
protected. Warnings perched
on my mantel, and I
hate to say this,
but I shooed
each one
away.
 

from Rattle #86, Winter 2024

__________

Sadie Shorr-Parks: “I was thinking about my cousin when I wrote this poem, as I often do when I am writing. I want people to know about him, his kindness, his carefulness, and how loved he was by everyone in our family. Today is the five-year anniversary of his last day alive. All I can really say is that nothing has been the same since his death. We were all changed by it. When I’m teaching, I’m reminded how many of my students have also been changed by the sudden death of a family member. I think about my cousin a lot when I teach. My students are finding out much younger than I did what grief feels like, and I’m learning through reading their writing that, despite how unique it feels, my family is not alone. My cousin feels present each time my grief connects me to other people.” (web)

