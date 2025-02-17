“Tornado” by Sadie Shorr-Parks

Sadie Shorr-Parks

TORNADO

The mountains here feel like they’d rather be elsewhere,

so ground down at this point they look like hills.

Hate to call a mountain a hill and erase

the promise of smoothing this view,

this time span, these mumbled

ranges could offer us.

The Appalachian Mountains were once taller than the Himalayans.

Time alone does something, then, yes?

They’re older than Saturn’s rings.

Hate to say time alone

doesn’t do anything.

When all the flowers die, that’s called a season.

In class I say, raise your hand if someone

you know has died from fentanyl,

hate to tell you this, but

a whole room of hands

raised like rubble

rolling back up

a mountain.

My daughter is scared of tornados, and so I tell her

tornados can’t cross the Appalachian Mountains.

I teach her to look out the window

and follow their blue ridge

with her finger when

she’s scared.

You could fill a whole holler with what I didn’t know.

Nothing inside my house had moved one inch

when I quietly opened my front door and

saw my home had landed

somewhere new.

Even that summer, when I was pregnant,

his last summer alive, when birds flew

into my house, I thought myself

protected. Warnings perched

on my mantel, and I

hate to say this,

but I shooed

each one

away.

—from Rattle #86, Winter 2024

Sadie Shorr-Parks: “I was thinking about my cousin when I wrote this poem, as I often do when I am writing. I want people to know about him, his kindness, his carefulness, and how loved he was by everyone in our family. Today is the five-year anniversary of his last day alive. All I can really say is that nothing has been the same since his death. We were all changed by it. When I’m teaching, I’m reminded how many of my students have also been changed by the sudden death of a family member. I think about my cousin a lot when I teach. My students are finding out much younger than I did what grief feels like, and I’m learning through reading their writing that, despite how unique it feels, my family is not alone. My cousin feels present each time my grief connects me to other people.” (web)

