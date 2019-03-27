March 27, 2019

Angela Voras-Hills

TIME OF MY LIFE

I.

I wanted to be invited into music, if not

by the guy with a thick Brooklyn accent

and white tennis shoes carrying

watermelons, then by any other guy

my parents would’ve hated.

I wanted to be in the room

where the real dancing happened,

bodies moving together fluid

as breath, my eyes caught in the twirl

of Penny’s dress, her whole body

moving in tandem with Johnny’s,

maintaining at once space

and no space between them.

I wanted to lose myself like that

to my body. But I didn’t want to be

Baby: a girl on a leash tethered loosely,

with enough money to vacation.

In some ways, though, I was her,

bearing the weight of expectation, believing

people to be good, the world

to be fair, that a girl can have everything

she wants as long as she’s willing

to smile. And not understanding

why, back then, I wanted what I wanted,

each night I snuck out of my tucked-in

kitty covers, let my lips rove wildly around

my Dirty Dancing poster, my tongue

searching out Swayze’s mouth.

II.

What I didn’t understand in the movie, I thought

I’d missed during truth or dare. Amanda dancing naked

on the picnic table, Katie doing push-ups

with eggs in her training bra. By the time we wriggled

into our sleeping bags, Penny was lying in bed,

Baby’s father beside her. Watching again, all the blood

in this scene is gone—how had I imagined

so much blood? What did I know back then

about the body? At lunch the following Monday,

we snuck away, followed Amanda into the handicap stall,

circled her. I fidgeted, tracing grout between the pink tiles

that contained our irregular breaths, our Baby Soft

and Teen Spirit. Amanda took a swig of Coke,

all of us watching as she pulled the banana

from her brown bag, peeled it, slowly slid it

down her throat and swallowed soda. She pulled

the banana back out of her mouth in one piece,

and we applauded, cheered, exhaled. We were learning

lessons left and right. Mrs. K showed us how to insert

a tampon using her closed fist. We watched a cartoon girl

hug herself in a bay window, waiting for her cramps

to calm. The raw physicality, all of that blood in health class,

in our kitchens, coming out of our bodies. The dismembered

babies we saw on signs as our bus drove past Planned Parenthood.

Was this how the blood got into Penny’s bed?

III.

In the version of the Penny scene I remembered,

she was wearing a gold necklace with a saint’s medal.

I don’t know which saint, but in the scene, she

and Johnny prayed together, and a Rosary hung

on the wall behind her bed. Watching now, it’s clearly

not a saint—just a thin gold chain with a tiny circle pendant.

In my childhood, Penny was forgiven

by whichever god she prayed to.

IV.

I was ashamed I was ashamed I was ashamed and

drove and drove and drove and then drove

home opened the test and the wait

was not long and opened the yellow pages

and drove alone and drove and drove

until nobody knew me

and the square brick building with the window

and the window with the neon-pink “free test” sign

and the woman on the brown couch under fluorescent

lights under a drop ceiling holding yellow baby booties

that she’d knitted as though she spent days praying

for pregnant girls and knitting these booties and humming

as they peed on sticks in the bathroom adjacent

In reverse order of importance:

My best friend from high school offered to be my Lamaze coach

The Lutheran woman who gave me the pastel yellow booties

The long walk back to the car holding those booties

—from Rattle #62, Winter 2018

__________

Angela Voras-Hills: “Poetry is a thing we all breathe. I write it because I can’t not write it, because it keeps me honest. It is how I think and the way the world makes sense to me. I write poetry because grounding thoughts, emotions, and moments to this planet with words makes the human experience seem tangible (though fleeting). I write it to convince myself that, in the end, everything will end, and that’s ok. Poetry is like prayer, and poetry is like magic, and poetry is like a Band-Aid with a bit of antibiotic ointment on it. Or maybe even a kiss after falling.” (web)