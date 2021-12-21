Jean L. Kreiling

TIME IN THE TIME OF CORONAVIRUS

With half our faces covered, and six feet

from most other sources of body heat,

we navigate “new normal” in our own

germ-fearing bubbles, freakishly alone

or feigning human contact via screen,

as months of tragedy make dread routine.

Our past and future both grow vague. The counting

of days confounds us, as the death toll, mounting

obscenely, renders numbers both abstruse

and cruel, and new variants reduce

the quantity of breaths we each might take,

how many years we each might get to make

a life, a home, a work of art, a dent

in our to-do lists. We cannot invent

a kindly clock, and it’s not a surprise

when time turns blurry: it both creeps and flies,

it twists into unmeasured shapes, it flouts

the laws of physics, and threatens redoubts

of certainty and order. Has it been

six months, a year, or two since you were in

a restaurant, a plane, a concert hall?

Since you shook someone’s hand? Can you recall

when you began to forego pedicures?

Like sci-fi movies, this weird life obscures

the clock, the calendar, reality

itself, and though we are apparently

the stars of this film, we’re oblivious—

the ending certainly unknown to us,

the plot a murky, convoluted mess;

the running time is anybody’s guess.

—from Poets Respond

December 21, 2021

Jean L. Kreiling: “The surreal quality of pandemic life strains the brain, and recent news of spikes in infections and deaths has exacerbated the stress. While I’m grateful that Covid-19 has not affected me or my loved ones in any dire physical way, I suspect I’m not the only one who feels as if I’m living in some alien universe—some unimaginably difficult world from which I cannot escape, where time (among other things) doesn’t function properly.”

