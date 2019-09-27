September 27, 2019

“Thus” by Eric PetersonPosted by

Eric Peterson | @peterson.poetry

black text on white background: beyond human things / beyond the orchard and the wooden stairs / beyond the peripheral picture of us / there is absence, a geography, a white fence needing repair

from Rattle #64, Summer 2019
Tribute to Instagram Poets

Eric Peterson: “I write poetry for fun. Instagram was as much a choice of convenience as anything else. Poems pass through our consciousness while they linger in our imaginations. Instagram allows me to address the romanticism of poetry while reshaping the boundaries of audience and expectation.” (web)

