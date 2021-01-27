January 27, 2021

Alan C. Fox

THROUGHOUT THIS TEETER-TOTTER WORLD

In Sisimiut, Greenland, today,

Inhabited for the past 4,500 years,

And now a town of 6,000 selves,

We visited a Lutheran church

Completed in 1775.

Our guide said there are only two houses left in town

With two separate entrances—

One for the conquerors, one for her people.

Isn’t it thus

For all of us?

—from Rattle #70, Winter 2020

__________

Alan C. Fox: “At age 80, I’m almost as energetic as ever and still working full time in my commercial real estate business. I continue to enjoy writing a philosophic blog every week and still love putting words together in a creative way.” (web)