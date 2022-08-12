“Through New Year’s Eve” by Rolf Rathmann

Rolf Rathmann

THROUGH NEW YEAR’S EVE

1999—Prince sang about it.

Media over-conflated it, remember?

Y2K—computers worldwide would

crash.

Expectations were high

and I

threw my worst party ever,

a royal dud! Few people showed

and those who did watched CNN

all night, as the world

rang in without incident

I felt responsible for the awful

night I was sure my friends had.

Growing up, it was a special

night; instilling her Dutch heritage,

mom would prepare apple

beignets and oliebollen, a dumpling,

with a whispered dusting of

powdered sugar. The next day—ooooh

how they tasted great 1, 2, even 3

days old—we watched on television

the Tournament of Roses Parade and then

brother and mom: college football. Pop

took us once, I’ve been told, to see it

live in Pasadena—but I don’t remember.

I’m sure I must’ve loved it—all those

floats, and flowers, and people!

One New Year’s, flying the Friendly

Skies—not a very prescient slogan—

I had a four-day layover in Paris.

At the midnight hour, autos everywhere

came to a halt, blaring their horns

and I

alone in a taxi

continued to a club in my

most magical of cities.

“Write what you’re afraid to say,”

I’ve been advised by more than one.

Okay. I’ve

spent too many New Year’s

Eves

in prison.

It’s—different,

discordant.

But I alone

am responsible.

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

Tribute to Prisoner Express

__________

Rolf Rathmann: “For myself, poetry is writing stripped bare—raw, vulnerable, frightening. It also challenges me to be more concise, a trait I lack verbally. Whether it be childhood loss, the angst of coming out, or the pangs of addiction then recovery, poetry helps me release the pain, and capture the joy. This contribution is dedicated to my family—by birth and the family I choose, my friends, for seeing light in me when I so often saw dark.”

