Ellen Kimmel

THIS IS THE MOST I’VE HAD TO SAY ALL WEEK

I’m up late at night

watching Dragnet on Nick at Night

with no sound.

The light keeps me company.

Harold fell asleep early waiting

for me to put Rachel to sleep.

We were going to love each other

Instead I watch toothbrushes

have conversations with each other

and an elephant swim across

an ocean to steal a can of Coke

from a woman sunning on a raft

in the middle of nowhere

not sure where we are

if we’ve gone anywhere

since we decided we needed

to go someplace.

Now Superman’s on and he’s just

turned back into an ordinary man.

This is the most I’ve had to say

all week.

—from Rattle #1, 1995

