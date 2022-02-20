“Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Yellow-Headed Blackbird” by Wendy Videlock

Wendy Videlock

THIRTEEN WAYS OF LOOKING AT A YELLOW-HEADED BLACKBIRD

Hundreds of birds fall dead in shocking footage, sparking wild conspiracy theories.

—Newsweek

I

The sky is falling.

II

Across a dozen hungry nations

it was a large part

of the conversation.

III

In the small northern town

of Chihuahua nothing

is falling

except a thousand

yellow-headed

blackbirds.

IV

I was of ten thousand minds

and twenty

thousand wings.

V

The yellow-headed blackbird

and the fall and the melting sun

swept across

the inside of the eye’s horizon.

VI

I do not know which is more

disturbing, the murmur or

the sudden slaughter, Moses

or the water parting.

VII

Said the falcon in Chihuahua

there was only one

yellow-headed blackbird.

VIII

Said the sweeper of the street

in Chihuahua

there were fifty thousand

yellow-headed blackbirds.

Said the merchant there was no

time to process three

thousand bolts of electricity

or the scraping sound

that came from the satellite.

IX

Said the yellow-headed blackbird

there is the question

of the sky,

the answer of the earth

and the fiery swoop

of following the leader.

Said another, there is also

the unforgiving pavement

and its unquiet people.

X

O peering little

hungry ghosts,

why do you steep

in your gardens filled

with grievances?

Do you not see

you are the yellow-headed

blackbird,

the water

that is parting,

the starving

conversation?

XI

I cannot stop thinking about shadows

as the yellow-headed blackbird

stammers and pitches and wings

out of sight. The falcon

has filled his belly.

We watch from our gardens,

remaining piqued and hungry.

XII

The winter is dying.

The spring must be dreaming

of yellow-headed blackbirds.

XIII

It was auburn all afternoon

and all the trees were purple.

The words had turned to scarlet

and the story crept under the bed.

The yellow-headed blackbird,

wet-feathered and sky-laden,

lay curled inside her egg.

—from Poets Respond

February 20, 2022

