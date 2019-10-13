October 13, 2019

David Kirby

THIRD TIME’S A CHARM

Don’t you wish the president would just shut up?

I mean, why comment on everything all the time.

Let’s hear it for silence. Yes, the helicopter of the world

is always circling overhead, but only rarely and usually

never does it suddenly fix its spotlight on the genius

that is you. What does he expect, a chattering dolphin

to rear up in front of his every tweet/answer to

a journalist/remark to a staffer who’s not supposed

to leak it but does and and go chee-chee-chee-chee?

Mozart ends The Magic Flute with the words

“Triumphant strength has rewarded beauty and wisdom

with an eternal crown,” but he was Mozart.

Even ordinary jibber-jabber can go too far, as when

when you give someone a present and they say

“You didn’t have to do that” and you think, “I know

I didn’t have to, but I wanted to, though I’m having

second thoughts now,” or someone brings a casserole

to your potluck, and you say, “Oh, how lovely,”

and they say, “Yeah, but it’s way salty, plus I left it

in the oven too long,” and you think, “My, doesn’t

that sound delicious!” Actually it was Mozart’s

librettist Emanuel Schikaneder who wrote the end

of The Magic Flute as well as the rest of it, but still.

Doesn’t the president have speech writers?

The divorce firm of Thyden Gross and Callahan

works out of Friendship Village, Maryland (I’m not

making this up) and recently represented a wealthy

Islamic gentleman who invoked the ancient law

of talaq by saying “I divorce thee” three times

to his wife and bestowing the sum of $2,500

on her while retaining the bulk of their two million

dollar estate for himself. The Maryland Court

of Appeals said no, however, stipulating that

the talaq did not afford the same protections

of due process, prenuptial agreements,

and division of property that Maryland law did,

a ruling in which the court is joined by

those Islamic scholars who say it isn’t right to

invoke the talaq in one sitting and that there

should at least be a period of time between

the “three strikes” as well as other learned

devotees of that venerable faith who say

the talaq is reprehensible and shouldn’t be

used at all. Every time the president goes

yada-yada-yada, I wish Mitch McConnell would say,

“I impeach thee, I impeach thee, I impeach thee”

and he’d disappear like the witch in The Wizard

of Oz, and here I’m just referring to the president’s

banal and mendacious utterances and not

the ugly ones like grabbing somebody by their

you-know-what. In this respect he could at least

take lessons in subtlety from 18th century German

writer Georg Christoph Lichtenberg, who said

of the prostitutes he encountered in London

that “they attach themselves to you like limpets”

and “they seize hold of you after a fashion

of which I can give you the best notion by the fact

that I say nothing about it.” Now you’re talking.

—from Poets Respond

October 13, 2019

__________

David Kirby: “I have misgivings about the current move to impeach. That process is usually used to convince the people that the president is a bad person, but we already know that. Too, I bet this president would be delighted; it’ll just give him another chance to feel sorry for himself. No, I’d prefer that he just go away. That’s called magical thinking, as is this poem’s call for Mitch McConnell to do the deed.” (web)