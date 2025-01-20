“They Sing” by Willie James King

Willie James King

THEY SING

The cicadas get one day to sing, mate

having lived seventeen-years underground

as grubs, that’s a long time for heaven’s sake,

too little for light or to fool around.

Who cares if others hate them when they sing

because their song is not lovely to hear

as if they’d be pleased just to have a fling

with one shot at sex while death waits so near.

Guess their song, to some, is like rakes on rocks

given the time they get to gasp and breed.

In twenty-twenty-four there’re two flocks

competing; they do not need time to feed.

It’s a wonder they’d care to sing at all,

at the rate they rise then suddenly fall.

—from Rattle #86, Winter 2024

__________

Willie James King: “Mary Oliver’s American Primitive became my first writing teacher. Reading her poems taught me that it was okay to write about the things that really moved, that I cared about. Once I was bitten by the bug, although it started decades ago, I haven’t tired of it since.”

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter