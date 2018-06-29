June 29, 2018

Brad Johnson

THEY SAID IT WAS A WEATHER BALLOON

Eileen’s daughter holds Happy Birthday balloons

at the bus stop when I drop off my daughter.

When I wish her happy birthday Eileen tells me

it’s not her birthday. She just found the balloons

and has been carrying them with her for three days

smiling as everyone who passes wishes her happy birthday.

But as the bus pulls away she releases the string

to wave it good-bye, and she cries as they lift

into the sky as the sun begins to scald the edges

of the morning clouds. Oh no, says Eileen.

The turtles and the manatees. When I look

to the sky I only see balloons. Not turtles. Not manatees.

Eileen sees balloons not as they are but as they’ll be,

as deflating foil and latex sinking into the ocean,

suffocating the animals at home in those silent seas.

I think of how a thing is a thing but also other things,

how we try and say what we mean with language

but words are as imprecise as a drunk sniper taking

aim atop a spinning carousel and how Ezra Pound used

fifteen languages in The Cantos in order to employ

the correct word to perfectly express his meaning,

deciding the three rippled hieroglyphs best expressed water.

As I’m walking home my wife texts me an eggplant emoji

and I can’t tell if this is a sexual advance or a request

to stop at the vegan grocery. Should I respond

with a thumbs up image or a meme of frustrated Nicholas Cage?

So much depends on whether the red wheelbarrow

is just a wheelbarrow or a symbol of American industrialism.

Behind the bushes of a neighbor’s house I think

I spy a giant great blue heron but it’s just a stupid

black smart car parked in their driveway.

—from Rattle #59, Spring 2018

__________

Brad Johnson: “This poem was conceived while waiting with my daughter for her school bus to arrive one morning. It’s hard to account for thoughts that arrive that early.” (web)