December 23, 2019

Laura Kasischke

THE ODYSSEY

So, she rowed her little boat

back home

to Ithaca, alone, after

not having seen her own

image in a mirror for so

long she couldn’t know

exactly how the sun and salt

had changed her face—no

more enameled cheekbones or

feathered eyelashes, almost

no eyelashes now

at all. And

her lips (once a bloodred bow)

now two scaly strips, chalk

white, thinned, meeting

in a stillborn’s kiss.

And those

others lips, the labia—

withered, stinking, just

like every other flap and fold

of her, spoiled

cat food, woolly fish. And with

her fingers, she could feel

the spillage of the pleats and scraps and

excess that was now her neck. No

mirror was required

to know

what a neck that felt like that

to her own touch

would look like

to a man. Nor

did she need to see her backside

now to know what it meant—

the pain that had grown

sharper and stranger

over the years

when she sat too long, even

in sand, in grass, that

she was no Callipygian now—

although she’d modeled

her buttocks for a sculpture of one

once, in a time that somehow

felt as if it hadn’t

been so long ago.

But still she was so strong! Still, how

swiftly she could row! A man

her age would still—

Well, consider her husband, she supposed.

He’d be gray at the temples

and the testicles, now. Eyes

a permanent, machinating squint. His

voice, wind sifted over inconsistent grit.

But some girls and poets

liked such men. That

sculptor’s antlered hands

on her buttocks as he sculpted them.

Her stupid, candlelit sandals

on his stupid, little rug. She didn’t

kid herself her husband had been

weaving and unweaving a shroud

or anything else

for twenty years while she’d been off

pursuing her career, even if she felt

she’d been doing it as much

for him as for herself.

Or that the dog

was still alive. Or that the swineherd

hadn’t retired. Or that some new war

hadn’t started, to which their son had not

happily sailed off, wearing a thin and shiny

breastplate, as easily pierced by an arrow as dive-

bombed by a gull.

But, like everyone else who’s ever left

what she loved, she’d

woken up every fucking rosy-fingered dawn

and thought of them. And

now, finally, she was

close enough to see

the pale familiar ragged edge

of home, from which

she’d sailed away reluctantly, with so

much hope, and how, even

from this distance

it hadn’t changed a bit.

Yes, there it is.

The oral tradition.

All its

bruising and creaming and blooming

and spuming onto the cliffs

and into the branches of the olive trees

and onto the flat, gleaming bellies

of the naked nymphs—all

our glamorous nonsense.

There it is again.

Of course, if she’d arrived, it would

have astonished all of them. After

all the places she’d been, after

the battles she’d fought, the honors

she’d won, she might have inspired

a hundred generations

of girls to follow her into that distance.

Instead, as

you know, she

slipped herself into the wine

dark sea with her oars.

Of course, this choice was wrong.

So, let’s say she didn’t.

We weren’t there, after all.

Okay.

Instead, let’s say

a woman of a certain age

washes up on a shore

on a sunny day

instead of her empty boat

after twenty years away. She

steps out, looks

around, and—

well, here, I’m afraid, we

have to pause. In

this case, we have to pause

for centuries, I’m sorry, for

centuries filled with silence, without

immortalization

because a question occurs to her, just

as it occurs to us, and to which

no answer ever comes:

Where is the bard

who sings this song?

—from Rattle #65, Fall 2019

__________

Laura Kasischke: “All the little whispered sentences being passed around in other rooms when I was a child: there were so many things the adults discussed in such hushed tones. I knew I’d never be able to hear them, but I couldn’t ignore them either. Those words were being spoken in a tone that told me that what was being said was too terrible or too dangerous, or too powerful perhaps, to allow some child to hear. So, I filled in the details myself, and I’ve been doing it ever since, and especially now that it feels more urgent and transgressive than ever, since they’re all dead, and together, and they don’t even need a door now to shut me out forever.” (web)