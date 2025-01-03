“The Yips” by Joe Barca

January 3, 2025Posted by

Joe Barca

THE YIPS

I play pickleball—a lot
can’t get my serve in
 
the inkwell is dry
my poems are all shitty
 
I fail again and again
someone says: just hit it in
 
I bang my bloody head against
the writer’s block
 
I think: great fucking suggestion
I whale at the ball
 
a word thief hovers
in the attic of my mind
 
the landing zone is a postage stamp
the ball sprays everywhere
 
silent as a witness
my words are anesthetized
 
on a Tuesday in June
I go to a yard sale
 
buy a statue of The Virgin Mary
plant it in my garden
 
play pickleball the next day
miss my serve
 
there is a short sharp cry
a coyote in my head
 

from Rattle #86, Winter 2024

__________

Joe Barca: “When I was a seventh grader at Sacred Heart Grammar School, my teacher made me memorize ‘Jabberwocky’ by Lewis Carroll. To this day, I can still recite the poem. Someday, I hope to have a student learn one of my poems by heart.” (web)

Rattle Logo