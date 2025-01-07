“The Year of Disappearing Tents” by Seth Peterson

Seth Peterson

THE YEAR OF DISAPPEARING TENTS

They swept up baby pictures like

they swept up obituaries. They swept up

ashes of a husband, & told no one

where to find him. They swept up

sacred heart pendants, a patchwork quilt,

a sprig of lavender pressed into a bible.

The grim faces looked on, numbed

by the lashes of the wind. The cops didn’t feel

the same gravity of living, how the weight of things

glommed like moonlets onto Saturn.

They didn’t look close enough to see

that, inside the tent, there was a backyard in Kansas.

Inside the backyard was a family.

Inside the family was a universe in which

everything turned out different. They swept up

a sweater with one specific thread,

which scaled a cephalic vein & left

the right atrium, where it twisted its amplitude

into a bloodied ball of cotton, before

soaring through a heavenly door &

reuniting with a son. In the dust bin

were love letters signed by sparklers. There were

hammers & socket wrenches ringing

to the underworld, summoning the spirit

of a father. They swept in like a thunderstorm,

water flogging down, chasing along

the streets, whirling through the manhole

covers, so that it seemed a caricature of something

so horrible, you have to wonder if it’s real.

Like in Hollywood when someone at their lowest—

broke, divorced, can’t get any lower—

walks off into the jungle, makes one wrong turn,

& is swallowed, bones and all, by quicksand.

—from Poets Respond

Seth Peterson: “I recently stumbled upon the work Propublica has done to document the cost of ‘sweeps’ of homeless encampments. Like many, I have mixed feelings about the practice. This poem is informed, in part, by letters written by the unhoused people whose things were taken in sweeps. One woman said her husband’s ashes were taken and she hoped ‘he wasn’t in the dump.’ Last year (2024) saw the number of sweeps increase across the country, a trend that will likely continue in 2025.”

