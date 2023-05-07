“The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” by David Kirby

David Kirby

THE WRECK OF THE EDMUND FITZGERALD

“Everyone’s good in a crisis,” says my brother-in-law’s wife

to my brother-in-law, who seems less than pleased to have

this information, he having just said, “I’m good in a crisis”

in response to her assertion that he’s not really good at anything:

picking up after himself, taking turns with the kids,

cleaning the kitchen after a big meal that she has shopped for

and prepared. Bravado, the marvelous, the startling:

these aren’t as impressive as that which is steady, consistent,

reliable. Not Faustus but Penelope. Jack Gilbert says as much

in his poem “The Abnormal is Not Courage,” which

describes a 1939 Polish cavalry charge against German tanks,

their sabers flashing as cannon fire cuts them to pieces,

although the best thing about this story is that

it never happened: the cavalry came across lightly-armed

German infantry and dispersed them, though

the Poles themselves were routed when German reinforcements

arrived and fired on them with machine guns.

The tanks appeared only after the battle was over,

as did journalists who saw the tanks and the dead men

and the horses and drew the wrong conclusion, although

in a way the cavalry charge actually worked, since it halted

the German advance long enough for a Polish battalion

of foot soldiers to retreat to safety. But isn’t

the story better the way Gilbert tells it? Who wants to hear

about a mistake? If you’re going to tell a story,

make it a good one. Be patient. When 18-year-old

John James Audubon came to America, he found

some Eastern Phoebes nesting in a cave and, having heard

that they returned to the same spot to nest every year,

he decided to test that idea, so for days he sat in the cave

with them and read a book until they were used

to him and let him tie string to their legs to identify them,

and, sure enough, the next year the same birds were back.

Don’t try too hard, in other words. “Human speech is like

a cracked kettle on which we beat out tunes for bears

to dance to,” says Flaubert, “when we long to move the stars

to pity.” Really? The stars don’t need us.

The stars are fine. It’s the bears who need dance music.

On your feet, Smokey! Here’s one you’ll like—

I wrote it just for you. Besides, every hundredth time

we sit down to write a bear song, we write one

that leaves the stars shaking with sorrow, their tears

raining down in torrents and then evaporating in the atmosphere

before they reach us. Beauty can’t be targeted—that was

Ezra Pound’s mistake, says Brodsky, a surprising one

for somebody who live in Italy so long. Beauty is a by-product.

Beauty is the stepchild of doing one’s job, as when Cyrano

de Bergerac suffered a neck wound in battle and decided

to study astronomy while he recovered, eventually writing

a satirical novel about a voyage to the moon, thus influencing

future science fiction writers but also being

discovered three hundred and fifty years later by the Edmond Rostand

who made him famous in a play called Cyrano de Bergerac

in which his love for the beautiful Roxane is thwarted

because Rostand gave him a large and unsightly nose,

an assertion as exaggerated as the false Polish cavalry charge

and thus, like that invention, a key element in turning

a good story into a great one. Gordon Lightfoot’s

hit song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”

was riddled with so many inaccuracies that the singer-songwriter

agonized over his sending the doomed freighter to Cleveland,

for example, when it was really headed for Zug Island

when it sank on Lake Superior in 1975, and the families

of the twenty-nine men who perished in the wreck

met to mourn in the Mariners’ Church of Detroit

and not, in Lightfoot’s re-phrasing, the Maritime

Sailors’ Cathedral, but his producer and long-time

friend Lenny Waronker told him not to worry about

the facts, to play to his artistic strengths and “just tell

a story.” The Poles weren’t stupid. At the time

of the 1939 cavalry charge, their cavalry

was already being organized into motorized brigades.

After all, who won the war? Audubon’s tying

strings onto the legs of the Eastern Phoebes

is the first known incident of banding birds.

Cyrano didn’t have a big nose, but Rostand gave him one.

“The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” charted at #1,

and before long shipping regulations were changed

to include survival suits, positioning systems,

depth finders, increased freeboard, more frequent inspection of vessels.

None of this would have happened if Gordon Lightfoot

had made sure all his facts were correct and the song

had turned out to be a dud. Writing isn’t hard.

You just have to be patient. You just have to get everything right.

—from Poets Respond

May 7, 2023

__________

David Kirby: “When I heard this week that Gordon Lightfoot had died, the first song of his that came to mind was ‘The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.’ It’s one of those songs that’s both awful and fabulous at the same time: it’s the song you put on repeat to drive out those last drunk guests who won’t leave your party, but it’s also one that can move you to sudden, unexpected tears. The story of its composition addresses every artist’s fundamental challenge: do I stick to the facts or do I try to create a work that will last? Me being me, I precede the story of the composition of ‘The Wreck’ with other similar instances, but I get around to it eventually.” (web)

