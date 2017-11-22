November 22, 2017

K. H.

THE VISIT

“Haven’t just sat and talked

in a while,” my father says as he wheels

a low chair to my side.

But we’re not here

to talk. The cleaning will take

fifteen minutes, tops. I lean back

in the stiff operatory chair.

Fluorescent light shines down

my gullet. The thing about dentists

is that they’re always demanding you

to smile, bite down, open up,

rinse. He just needs you

to listen. “She’s not well,”

he shakes his head, meaning

the stepmother I haven’t seen in years

because she loved to dance

so hard in bars she broke

her ankle, and drinking made

the dentist snap his cell phone

in half, sloppy in the lobby

of an Olive Garden,

mean. “I still see her

sometimes,” he says and removes

his fingers from a glove

to comb thin grays

over his bald spot.

My mouth is full

of gauze. I can only offer

variations of mhmm’s as he tries

to wipe gunk on the napkin

wrapped around my neck

like a bib, misses,

stains my shirt instead. The closest

we will be for months.

I like to think it’s better

this way—he’s good

at his job, makes my mouth

nice and numb and free

of rot, and small talk is just

small talk. The next appointment is no

rush. “It’s so weird,” he says

when I stand with clean teeth.

“When your kids are grown, and don’t

need you anymore, and suddenly

you’re their dentist,” he laughs

because it’s better this way,

maybe it’s better. I swallow

blood. When I was little

and losing baby teeth, I hated

their volatility. “I just want

to look,” he’d say

with a tobacco-stained

grin. I never felt my teeth

leave their sockets.

—from Rattle #57, Summer 2017

Tribute to Rust Belt Poets

__________

K. H.: “I was raised in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, went to college in Ohio, and still live in Columbus. The stereotypical writer is supposed to live in New York City, not flyover country. I didn’t always love the Rust Belt—the hint of Pittsburghese that clings to my voice, that sense of isolation that living in a town with one main street, surrounded by cornfields, fosters. But it is a place of poetry, too.”