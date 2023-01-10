“The Vices of the Evening” by Charles Simic

Charles Simic

THE VICES OF THE EVENING

The way the light and shadow

Go on with their tug-of-war

While the night busies itself

Behind our backs

To catch us by surprise

With a single burnt matchstick

Left in someone’s hand,

Who forgot why he lit it,

Unless it was for children

To find their way

Through weedy gardens

And narrow back alleys

—from Rattle #17, Summer 2002

__________

Charles Simic: “When you read a nice poem, somebody else’s poem, you become attuned to the words on the page. The language seems so rich, so beautiful, imagination making connections. You do need the reader as a collaborator. There could be other experiences beyond that of course. There might be some thoughts, some ideas emerging out of that, but I think the most basic fundamental thing is to give the reader something pleasurable.”

195 SHARES Facebook Twitter