May 20, 2019

"The Turkey by the Road Consult with the Deer" by Amy Miller

Amy Miller

THE TURKEY BY THE ROAD CONSULT WITH THE DEER

Hey     don’t you love
this heat     this smoke     that car
slowing down     dorks
with their map     yes
get a good look folks     we’re wild!
too funny     yeah     you eating?
us too

from Rattle #63, Spring 2019
Tribute to Persona Poems

Amy Miller: “Honestly, I hardly ever write in persona anymore. It used to seem like such a great way to break out of the ‘I’ rut, to take the photobombing poet out of the poem and turn the camera outward, which, incidentally, was my mother’s definition of maturity—seeing outside the self. But white writers like myself have always taken that too far, appropriating and fetishizing and diminishing people of other cultures by stepping into their shoes for a moment and pretending to understand their experience. Persona poems are at a crossroads. What viewpoints are we assuming right now that we have no right to assume?” (web)

