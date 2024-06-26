“The State of It” by M.P. Carver

THE STATE OF IT

The train 
cuts across 
the marsh. 
 
The fence 
cuts across 
the forest.
 
The bridge
cuts across
the river.
 
Our stone, steel, 
and electric bones 
grow and grow.  
 
Industriously, 
we rib 
the planet.
 
The rib cage 
protects 
the chest.  
 
The chest 
traps 
the heart.  
 
Our hearts 
beat and beat.
We know
 
that someday
they won’t, still
we can’t help 
 
but think 
that this, 
too, 
 
is something 
we can cut 
across.
 

from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

M.P. Carver: “I write because I’ve never found anything that sidles up closer to the ineffable than poetry. A beautiful failure.” (web)

