“The Skaters” by Dante Di Stefano

Dante Di Stefano

THE SKATERS

At the rink, they whoosh, these little bundled

Beings, their scarves graffitiing the air

My daughter weaving among them, her long legs

Pumping, the bright pink kitty earmuffs, a blur

& I imagine those other skaters this week

Their blades asleep in their stowed luggage

Their ankles describing triple toe loops

& double axels above the twilight Potomac

We parents know what it is to be afraid

Of the uncertain, the incendiary, the whirring dark,

Deviations from flight plans, the unconfirmed

Reports of whomever, whatever wasn’t supposed to

Happen, but the fact is it is always happening,

What we most fear & feared & glide away from,

But never escape, & still the faith that these feet

Ours & our children’s, will trace something

Beautiful, an arabesque on ice, the perfect cursive

Of a name that will melt away, but the memory

Of which we might trace, so delicately like this line

Right here, whirling away into the dear humming dark

—from Poets Respond

__________

Dante Di Stefano: “This poem is about the horrible plane crash this week. I send my thoughts and deepest sympathies to the families of all the victims.” (web)

