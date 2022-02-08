February 8, 2022

Abby E. Murray

THE RIGHT TO JOY

It happened: I stepped

outside on a Tuesday

morning and, noticing

cloudlessness over the city,

the hydrangea happiness

of all that blue, I began

to doubt my delight,

suddenly aware of what

I turned away from

in order to turn toward

comfort. I called LeAnne,

thousands of miles away.

Just as I suspected: it was

raining where she was,

the sky dull as pencil lead,

the nights oozing past

on rivulets of fog.

Her last memory of a sunset

was two weeks old

and she was getting ready

to go for a walk anyway.

I hung up and refused

to enjoy the daylight

I hadn’t earned. I worked

in the basement

with the blinds drawn,

picking at my keyboard

like a starved chicken.

My fingers froze.

I couldn’t feel anything

I wrote. At lunch, I surfaced

in the kitchen to make

a sandwich and checked

the windows: the sky

was still there, brighter

now, emboldened even,

a blaze of sun

on the windowpane

like God peeping in

to laugh. Truly, the sky

above me was flawless

cerulean, not even airplanes

signing it in their fine script

as they floated up and down

the eastern seaboard.

I didn’t falter. I spent

a few more hours in the dark,

writing about greyness.

LeAnne called and asked

if I’d read the article about

the photographer who

found polar bears living

in an abandoned weather

station on a Russian island

in the Chukchi Sea:

a deserted village

of wooden buildings,

some half-collapsed, all

covered in rot and moss

and proof of a climate

dictated by storms and ice

and harshness, only

the broken windows

reveal less emptiness

than the photographer

or any of us expect:

massive polar bears

poke their faces over

the splintered sills to blink

at the camera, which is

attached to a drone

so as not to frighten them

too much, and I don’t speak

polar bear but in these photos

they seem to be saying

hello, this is ours now,

and I have to agree,

as I imagine the photographer

did, because I don’t think

anyone can disagree

with polar bears even

in pictures, even the ones

who seem pacified

and pleased, albeit by chance,

with their sudden luck,

which they must know

is theirs while they have it

because they have it

but not for always.

They are dying along

with the rest of us.

It isn’t fair or unfair.

A weather town was built

by humans for humans,

then claimed by bears

for the newly fortunate.

Since when have accidents

been just? Since when

does happiness choose

its beholder? The polar bears

curl up on their new porches

like they’re waiting

for a pie to cool.

They let the drone

do its thing. They let it leave.

I tell LeAnne I need

to get to the post office

before it closes and when

I open my front door

the afternoon is still

hanging on, still luminous

but goldening, more

bronze than blue now,

as if wizened, as if to say

I can take it or leave it,

this joy, this surprise gift,

this nectar of air I didn’t

grow or pay for but woke up

and found just the same,

as if to say it had only

one plan for its life

and that was to end

whether I savored it or not.

—from Poets Respond

February 8, 2022

__________

Abby E. Murray: “I was in the middle of writing about joy and who has the rights to it when it happens to them when I saw Dmitry Kokh’s photos of polar bears inhabiting the abandoned weather station/village on Kolyuchin, an island in the Chukchi Sea. They poke their heads out of the windows to get a look at the camera, which was mounted on a drone. They sniff the air. They sit on their bums in the grass. They curl up like dogs. Every time I see polar bears I think about how we are killing them, but damn, they look happy right now! My writing turned into this meditation on joy in the face of so many crises, even when it is gratitude for a blue sky in the midst of bomb cyclones, nor’easters, and climate change.” (web)

