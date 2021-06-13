Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer

THE PRICE OF NOTHING

What could be more valuable

than nothing? The nothing that

frames “The Thinker,” the nothing

that holds every bowl,

every vase, every bust, every thought.

Let others buy the clay, the steel,

the papier-mâché. I will be satisfied

with nothing more than nothing.

Nothing pleases me. Nothing

enchants me. Nothing,

as Heisenberg says,

has a weight. Just think

of the space here beside me

where you are not.

If someone asks me why

I have a five-by-five-foot

empty space taped off in my home

with plaque that says I Am,

it is because I am so in love

with nothing. Imagine it—

nothing, the color of happiness,

nothing, the size of love,

nothing, the shape of god.

—from Poets Respond

June 13, 2021

Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer: “I have long had a love affair with nothing—and so it was that when my friend Holiday Mathis sent me this article about an Italian sculptor who sold an ‘immaterial sculpture’ for over $18,000, well, it thrilled me. It’s so absurd. I have honored it with a wordless poem now featured in an invisible book on my shelves which you can buy for only $10,000 (OBO)—and with this poem, too.” (web)





