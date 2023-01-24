“The Plumber’s Nightmare” by David Wagoner

David Wagoner

THE PLUMBER’S NIGHTMARE

It was supposed to be open,

but it’s shut. The handle says Hot,

but it’s cold. It was supposed to be

open all the time, but something

is turning it off and on

and off. It was guaranteed

and certified to be solid,

sealed, and leak-proof,

but it’s leaking. It’s cracked

and porous, and someone forgot

to check the easily read

punched date on the service

calendar wired to the neck

of the only switch in full view

of the owner of the building

who is watching and lamenting

what he thought was meant to be

the foundation of running water

he could still almost believe in,

including you and yours,

so what can you do now

but look for the main valve

to shut down everything

connected to the rain?

—from Rattle #37, Summer 2012

__________

David Wagoner: “My father was his own home handyman during the Depression, and he wasn’t always successful at it, as our frequently flooded basement often proved. I tried to do the same during my early married years. I sympathize with plumbers, and this poem came out of those feelings.” (web)

