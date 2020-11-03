Shirley Hilton

THE OTHER SIDE

After so many years in the states,

I find I am forgetting my mother tongue

and my Mexican ways. For example,

I just called this place “the states”

instead of el otro lado, the other side,

as we say in Mexico. Earlier today,

I could not remember the word

for cage—jaula. Perhaps because

I am not fond of cages. Perhaps because

I have never had the misfortune

to be kept in one. I remember

the two canaries my father bought me

one bright Sunday from a vendor

in the Plaza Coyoacán. I named them

Chuca and Rogelio and hung

their cage in our garden in the shade,

covering them at night to keep them warm.

Afternoons, still in my school uniform,

mother let me climb up on a little stool

and talk to them through the wires.

I fancied myself their mother,

my babies, though I realize now

I knew nothing of motherhood then.

Today I turn off my radio and I take

out a map, smoothing it

on the kitchen table and tracing

my finger along the Rio Grande,

El Río Bravo. A river that is neither

big nor brave. Perhaps it got its name

from the people who dare to cross it,

from people like me who braved

the big danger. On this side

on this otro lado, cages hold little ones

helpless as canaries, no adoring

mother to watch them in the afternoon

to tuck them in at night. Mothers

so distant they cannot even be found,

their children in jaulas. I close my eyes

and imagine that I stand straddling

that brave river, a human bridge

one foot in El Paso, one in Juárez

unable to choose between the two jaulas.

—from Poets Respond

November 3, 2020

__________

Shirley Hilton: “This week I heard a four-minute news story on NPR, little more than a blurb, about the 545 children in cages at the border whose parents can not be located. Four minutes! Is that the extent of our consciousness? I have lived on both sides of the Mexican-American border and a part of me belongs to both cultures. Wrapped in feelings of helplessness and shame and rage, I sat down to record my feelings. As the poem developed, I came to realize that our inability or unwillingness to fight for what’s right, to change the inhumane actions of our current government becomes a cage of sorts, our own cage.” (web)