February 26, 2019

Jeanette Clough

THE NIGHT BEFORE MY FATHERS SURGERY

Sometime after 7:30 tomorrow morning

blood will proceed into one machine

while lungs are taken over

by another. The brain goes grey,

taking the five senses with it.

I wonder where the person goes, where I

would go. Perhaps the body’s need is great

to keep the intangible thing

that makes it more than water and chemicals.

And so, my father, I doubt you will roam

far. In your detachment, others may visit you:

the brother who died last year, the mother

who went before. Maybe you’ll visit me

down the hall, and I won’t know

and you won’t remember. Leaving the room,

the look that might be the last.

Some day there will be such a look

and this, this, is practice.

—from Rattle #9, Summer 1998

__________

Jeanette Clough: “I’ve made a living as a waitress, librarian on a ship, dance teacher, fire chaser, and presently work for the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles.” (web)