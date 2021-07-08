July 8, 2021

Manuel Paul López

THE NEIGHBOR

He cuts his grass three times a week,

Never more, never less

And sometimes I catch him on his porch at night

Small lump at his center drooping

Over the elastic of his shorts

Staring

His garage is an immaculate jewelry box.

So much so, that I wouldn’t be afraid

To lick a pipe, or rim a corkscrew.

His one car and two pick-up trucks

Glisten in the sun

Sitting on the carport

Like a queen aside the brawn

Of two heavy generals.

I often wonder how he sleeps at night

If he dreams

If he wonders

If he’s smelled romance

He’s always outside,

Pestering the soil

The air

The peace

Like the mockingbird

That litters the hood of my car

With shit.

He and his wife hardly speak

Passing each other like two guards in a palace

As the grass grows and grows.

My mind wanders

What could he have possibly done to her

Or she to him

What if, I thought, he strayed?

Fucked her best friend on bedsheets

That told the story like a newspaper

Or maybe he socked her one,

Too many times beneath too much makeup

No,

Or maybe he simply did nothing

But watch the grass grow and grow.

—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001

Manuel Paul López: “I currently work for the Imperial County Office of Education. I have already gotten caught three times writing poetry on the job. Oh well.”

