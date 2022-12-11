“The Nearly New Moon and the Crescent Earth” by Dick Westheimer

Dick Westheimer

THE NEARLY NEW MOON AND THE CRESCENT EARTH

I ask Google if gravity is a particle or a wave.

Instead of responding, it shows me a photo

of the crescent Earth seen from beyond the Moon,

then asks me if I am happy, if I am more Moon

than Earth. And I think “Moon.” Definitely

I am Moon today, a quarter million miles from

any of my brood, which is not much farther

than I normally feel from here in Ohio, and them

living in warm homes, one with a cat sleeping

at his feet, another snugged under blankets

with her lover watching the snow fall out their

frosted window, a third tucking her loose-tooth

boy in bed before catching up on her work. Their

mother is paying bills in the other room and

I am drawn to all of them, like the Moon is

to the Earth—so far away, each of us, one

from the other. But our orbits remain stable

and Google was right. We are drawn

by neither particle nor wave but by some

strong force not subject to the laws of physics.

This is what I imagine the Moon feels, looking back

at the blue jewel it was born from. And Earth

too, is constantly tugged by the orb in its orbit

as each is held so warmly by the other.

—from Poets Respond

December 11, 2022

__________

Dick Westheimer: “I have gone back to look at this image over and over. The perspective here sent me wondering about gravity and the relationships I have with those in my orbit near and far.” (web)

