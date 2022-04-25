“The Mozart Effect” by T.J. McGuire

T.J. McGuire

THE MOZART EFFECT

Did Mozart know he was writing

music that will make you smarter?

Or how studies would claim

just being within earshot

of “Two Pianos in D Major”

is equal to reading two volumes

of standard encyclopedias?

That one can measure

improved cognitive abilities

with the passing of measures

is truly immeasurable.

And here I am in the Wendy’s drive-thru

as the classical station plays one of Wolfgang’s

most famous concertos.

It’s an instantly recognizable piece,

flashy, dance-like movement

both forceful and elegant.

It hits me with a jolt—the long dead

circuitry of my brain’s main breaker,

the entire housing unit

of misfired synapses

finally fit with newer fuses

like a rebooted powerhouse.

I feel the points of my IQ rising.

A grand swell of violins

hands me an honorary degree

that was signed by a wonderful wizard.

I, brainless scarecrow,

am now able to square the hypotenuse

of a right triangle

that is equal to the sum

of the remaining sides.

Suddenly a quadruple

two thousand calorie cheeseburger

combo meal with upsized fries

no longer seems intelligent.

I swerve smartly out of line

with some kind of kale

meets plant-based chicken salad in mind.

Kale to the yes!

I yell this as I pull away

to begin a new life with farm-fresh genius—

except that the host

of this classical broadcast

which has recently enlightened me

just revealed that I was listening

to that beef-witted Beethoven.

So never mind.

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

Tribute to Librarians

__________

T.J. McGuire: “Shaped by my environment, I feel that being surrounded by literature and real-life characters with stories, staff and patrons alike, has been the key to my progress through poetry over the years. Although retired now from the Dayton Metro Library in southwest Ohio, what resonates is the power listening had awarded me, the availability of riches through people who needed to talk.”

