“The Morning You Saw a Train of Stars Streaking Across the Sky” by CooXooEii Black

CooXooEii Black

THE MORNING YOU SAW A TRAIN OF STARS STREAKING ACROSS THE SKY

five years and you forgot

the excitement of being on a mountain.

early morning, before the hunt, blurred hours

between night and day. the crickets chilled

in silence. sheep ridge lay in front of you.

you forgot the sensation of waiting on the sun.

when its light-blue floods over the mountain

and mixes with the dark, everything seems

to ask for the lead.

for the first time, you drove your own truck

with your uncle in the passenger seat. you remember

your first gun shot, elk drop,

sip of beer, fish caught, and war-whoop.

your uncle present for all.

a small moment, sure, to be driving him

but you’re proving your coming of age.

he’s told you about your dad.

said he’s a cool dude. that they text from time to time.

he told you about cali and you can’t imagine

your uncle in the city. you can’t imagine

being with anyone on the mountain except this man

who used to parachute into smoke for a living.

those mountains are ruthless to the clueless.

you ask your uncle how he learned his way

around them. you asked and you asked and you asked.

he said be prepared to see anything.

so from that moment forward you fixed your eyes

onto the barely warming sky, your family,

your people, younger siblings,

your reservation, and every figure

that has become a father, and you wait

for the coming miracles.

—from The Morning You Saw a Train of Stars Streaking Across the Sky

__________

CooXooEii Black: “I’ve always been interested in emotionally compelling stories, whether it was music, movies, or tv. I constantly got into trouble in elementary school for telling stories, singing songs, and acting. Then in high school, I watched a spoken word video, and for the first time, I found a medium that incorporated everything I love to do. So I put a few images down on a page, and I haven’t stopped since. Because it was God who gave me the ability to write, I daily return it to Him as a form of worship.” (web)

35 SHARES Facebook Twitter