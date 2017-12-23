December 23, 2017

Heather Lore

THE MIRROR IMAGES OF ME

I had been looking into a mirror

propped against the wall

and nestled into one of my bed cushions.

The mirror cracked,

sent shards of silver spraying

across my velvet pillow

which engulfed the bits

in a soft royal blue sea.

I will miss the mirror.

It was something tangible in which to believe,

something to hold in my hands.

If I were brave, I would admit fear of the reflection,

that it broke itself

before the glass shattered.

If I could bear the glass under my skin,

I would shine.

—from Rattle #18, Winter 2002

Tribute to Teachers

__________

Heather Lore: “I write for hours on end every day. The layers of words have given me a thick veneer, but few poems.”