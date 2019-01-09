January 9, 2019

Doug Ramspeck

THE LONG DEAD

Mostly we smoked with our backs

to the fence, watching our classmates

filing out from the school grounds,

or we exchanged pills for a handful

of dollars, or we made rude remarks

to the girls we liked. One was named Marlene,

and nine years later she took her own life

in a bathroom of an apartment house

where she was living with her boyfriend

and their son, though back in high school

she would give us the finger or pretend

she might flash us. Her brother ended up

doing time for check kiting—a term

I didn’t know until he went away for it—

and decades later I saw him at a YMCA

with his clothes off, as fat as a walrus,

and he reminded me of a time we’d almost

stolen a car then had chickened out,

reminded me of a time we drove

to Wisconsin where the drinking age

was eighteen. Apparently he struck a car

in the parking lot before we headed back,

though I had no memory of the accident.

Mostly I nodded while he stood with a towel

draped over his shoulder, and we talked

about the long dead, including his sister,

and I imagined my back against the fence

as she was walking by, and I remembered how

she would turn as we called out, her mouth

undecided whether it were angry or amused,

and the clouds above her seemed a reliquary,

the earth spinning out on its wheel.

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

__________

Doug Ramspeck: “Sleep, in my childhood, was a wonderfully blank wall, but now there are so many fitful moments. And as inconvenient as this is, it is good for my poetry. Ideas often occur to me when I am on the borderline between sleep and waking, and ‘The Long Dead’ is an example. Insomnia may be a cranky and inconvenient muse, but I’ll take it.” (web)