“The Little I Remember” by Tina Barry

Tina Barry

THE LITTLE I REMEMBER

for Robert Herman

Twice a year if sleep eludes, I type your name

into the internet, add “obit,” assuming the dark locus

consumed you. On your Facebook page

a girlfriend had posted pictures of your last days

together, waist-deep in the Adriatic,

arm in arm at an exhibit of your photos.

The scar above your wincing smile

held the same power it had 40 years ago,

when I’d board a bus for a two-hour trip

to your gray-edged room in the Lower East Side.

I brought offerings: perfect avocados,

tickets to plays I couldn’t afford,

my young body to shine beneath your window’s

pleat of moon. I tried to be enough.

Years later, after I had married, I wheeled my baby

past a coffee shop, where I spotted

you, huddled at a table for one, eyes locked

on an invisible enemy. My grief sat heavy. Relief, too,

as I peered into the pink carnation

of my daughter’s face, grateful

you weren’t her father.

Oh, Robert. You had asked me

How do you enjoy life? I wanted to believe

you had found the answer,

but you scribbled the same question

on a note right before

you jumped.

—from Rattle #78, Winter 2022

__________

Tina Barry: “I knew Robert Herman briefly when we were in our twenties. I liked him a lot, but his depression robbed our moments together of any joy. When the internet became a way to snoop, I’d check on him. I read of his success as a photographer, and discovered pictures of him with a partner. It’s comforting to know that even if he succumbed to the sadness, he experienced moments of pleasure, too.” (web)

