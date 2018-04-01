April 1, 2018

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT
We spend our lives looking
for habitable places. No, not this. No,
not here. And again.
And then grace coming on, if it dare, like
(spread the word) a sunrise made bright
by the smoggy air.
(have you heard?) Making room.
And when they are desirous to be blessed,
we’ll blessing beg of them.
—from Poets Respond
__________
Margaret Ray: “Of course, I assume there will be hundreds of poems about the March For Our Lives last Saturday. But of course that’s what I had to write about. The italicized lines come from Yolanda Renee King’s speech at the D.C. march. The poem’s last two lines are amended from Hamlet. And of course, the title come from The Who’s album My Generation.”