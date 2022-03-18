“The Internet of Things” by Erin Murphy

THE INTERNET OF THINGS
(n.): the networking capability that allows information to be sent and received by objects and devices
—from Rattle #74, Winter 2021
Readers’ Choice Award Winner
__________
Erin Murphy: “I grew up in a home where two newspapers a day were delivered to our front stoop: one in the morning, the other in the evening. I credit this with my interest in the news, which led to an early job as news editor of a daily paper and even now inspires many of my poems. Reading a business article that mentioned the technology term ‘the Internet of Things’ (or ‘IoT’) last summer, I began thinking about our other collective experiences—the natural world, relationships, death—and about William Carlos Williams’ pronouncement, ‘No ideas but in things.’” (web)