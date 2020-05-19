May 19, 2020

Jimmy Pappas

THE INCOMPREHENSIBILITY OF ORDER

Whose turn is it

anyway? she jokes

to poke fun at me,

while I, the oldest,

hide my guilt.

If the world were fair,

her hair would

still be her own

instead of a wig.

For the rest of the day,

no one mentions it again.

When the food is ready,

we each take turns

filling our plates.

A cooper’s hawk

swoops down

in a failed attempt

to capture a chickadee

at the birdfeeder.

We sit in her yard,

where the small fire

in the ember pit

burns slowly.

—from Falling off the Empire State Building

2019 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

Jimmy Pappas: “My Dad told me before he died about a creative idea he had to make ‘mythology cards.’ They would be like baseball cards. He would draw a figure from Greek mythology on one side, and on the back of the card would be a story about the drawing. I realized he was sharing with me an artistic dream of his that he could never do now. I promised him that I would finish my first book of poetry and get it published because that was my artistic dream. We all have in us this godlike desire to create.” (web)



