November 9, 2020

Jackleen Holton

THE HUNTER

Every week there was a new defensive tactic

added to the handbook, and we catalogued

and passed them around like recipes

while Manager Dave waited in the back of the house

by the walk-in refrigerator. Everybody’s ass

got groped or grazed. In those days we called it

an occupational hazard. But the tips were better

than anywhere else this side of stripping

so no one wanted to leave if they could help it

unless they left for good, for Hollywood

or Happiness. Cover me , we’d say

when we had to go into the pantry or the freezer.

We pulled the new girls aside,

gave them the lowdown. We went out

to smoke in pairs, even if we didn’t smoke.

On the back dock on one such night, Orion

loomed above, larger than I’d ever seen it, every stud

in the hunter’s belt ablaze. The other waitress,

I forget her name, talked and blew smoke

rings into the sky as I beheld the tapestry,

each bright stitch, and everything else fell away:

my day-to-day despair, Manager Dave, the heavy door

he tried to trap me behind. For a moment I sensed

a world beyond that one: the desert city, its merciless

string of waitressing jobs, the not-quite-men it offered up

like crushed beer cans, F-150 trucks and dirty jokes

washed up on a shore the moon had long abandoned.

I tell you this because that night I knew

a peace I’ve forgotten too many times, though it laps

at my ankles tonight like this cold tide

that seems to cast us backward as it recedes.

And I wonder how the stars so long ago, blinking

out their ancient code, could have known

to deliver me to this shore, this quiet night, and to you,

our feet sand-blackened, a latticework of clouds,

the bright hunter’s moon moving through.

—from Rattle #69, Fall 2020

Tribute to Service Workers

__________

Jackleen Holton: “I put myself through college waiting tables, and have fallen back into it a few times when I was feeling less than enthusiastic about my career options. I was good at it, but not as good at managing the stress I caused myself in doing it. What I didn’t realize, at least in the early days, is the spiritual value of service, of discarding one’s self-importance for a time to give to others. I’ve since discovered that all work is service work.” (web)