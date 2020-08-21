August 21, 2020

Rhonda Ganz

—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020

Tribute to Postcard Poems

__________

Rhonda Ganz: “I took part in the August Postcard Poetry Project for the sheer joy of on-the-spot writing. I’d pick a postcard, figure out the response I was having to the image on the front, release expectations, and write spontaneously—the opposite of my usual writing process. I often chose a prompt for the month. The year I wrote ‘The Hunger Games,’ all the poems were named after titles of books I owned. I also loved the anticipation of postcards from other poets arriving in the mail. A big perk: one postcard poem a day for the month of August equals 31 poems. I don’t write that many in the whole rest of the year! This issue of Rattle reminds me how satisfying the Postcard Poetry Project is. Sign me up again.” (web)