December 27, 2018

Ekphrastic Challenge, November 2018: Editor’s Choice Image: “Eat Me” by Nicolette Daskalakis. “The Happy Game” was written by Sean Kelbley for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, November 2018, and selected as the Editor’s Choice. [download: PDF / JPG] __________ Sean Kelbley THE HAPPY GAME was hard. Only kids could have invented it. The girl sat on the toilet and the boy sat on the bath mat, criss-cross-applesauce. The father filled a Dixie cup and stepped into the closet. Most days, he closed the door and walked straight through and opened/ shut the bedroom door and gave the pill and came right back. Other days, he stood between the doors a while and thought of Narnia,

or being airlocked in a passage

on the Space Station.

The girl would shake the plastic bottle,

which had once held fish oil supplements,

impatiently. It made the dad remember when

the cat went missing, and his mother

wouldn’t call for it, but shook and shook

its dry food in the little silver bowl. And

he would picture how the kids had scraped

the jelly beans across the kitchen island,

counting batches out like pharmacists.

It seemed too big, the thing that made his

wife inert and gray and distant as the mashed

potatoes everyone kept pushing farther back

inside the fridge. But he’d agreed to take

the medicine. They drank the jelly beans

with water from the cup the mother/

wife had used, because that was a rule.

I’m feeling happier, the girl

or boy would say. Me, too,

the other would agree.

Then they’d do happy things,

like scoop mud from the creek

if it was nice outside,

and turn a frisbee upside-down

to make a pottery wheel.

They played The Happy Game

until it just turned into life.

The times the father cried

were fast and quiet.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

November 2018, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “’The Happy Game’ is so imaginative I don’t think even kids could have invented it. The world of these 21 couplets is so rich in detail it feels as though you could walk right in—even the supporting characters seem real, as much as I hope they aren’t. It’s a poem that could have been a screenplay—all in a two-minute read. There were a lot of excellent poems submitted this month, but none more memorable.”