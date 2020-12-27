Catherine Zeus

THE GREAT CONJUNCTION

You can’t quite see it yet—so small

it could be a chemoton—

but it claims to have hope, it claims

to know things you don’t,

if you could only find it

maybe this camping trip was worth it after all

even the tent not quite anchored—

a missing stake

after so many years in the basement—

even your telescope outdated

heavier than it needs to be—

but you point it at the stars hoping

to see the first conjunction

of Saturn and Jupiter in eight hundred

years as if to pretend

you’re not still quarantined

if you can see something

that doesn’t depend on anything

you can do but simply

is itself, marvelous and constant,

whether you are here or not. Finally,

it appears—and you think you can even

see the four moons around Jupiter’s

rings. You congratulate yourself—

you’re Galileo! And later, when you find

the rogue stake lodged underneath

a box of vinyl records you wonder

it if imagines itself as a needle

on a flat earth

playing everything at once.

—from Poets Respond

December 27, 2020

__________

Catherine Zeus: “Jupiter and Saturn are aligning for the first time in several hundred years, an event which is known as the Great Conjunction. While such events usually inspire me with a sense of awe, during a pandemic, my reactions are more complicated—hope, doubt, vulnerability—wondering what the future holds for us as a human species.”



