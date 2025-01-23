“The Grass Ceiling” by Kevin West

Image: “Self-Portrait as a Prep School Llama” by James Valvis. “The Grass Ceiling” was written by Kevin West for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2024, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

__________

Kevin West

THE GRASS CEILING

At his wildest Terry never dreamed

the journey from the Andes

to the corner window office

at Broadstone Bank outside Albany

was going to take so long,

the board’s closed-mindedness

looming like a chain of peaks

even as he kicked and spat

his way past the competition—

coddled milquetoast MBAs

with power ties and weak morals—

Broadstone’s balance sheets

rocketed up like a fuzzy tail,

all thanks to Terry’s wizardry

with risk management, his secret

weapons the swiveling ears

plucking whispers of futures

from the susurrus of stock tips,

every year bonuses doubled,

his supervisors shook their heads

in disbelief, and every year

Terry could hear the dry rattle

of the grass ceiling where his hopes

for promotion were dashed,

You’re too young, Terry,

Still missing some vital experience,

meanwhile Millie the bank manager’s

daughter shrieked in the break room

when her promotion was announced,

Terry’s ears fluttering sharply away.

Soon his studio overlooking the bend

in the Hudson started smelling like a stall,

Terry lost weight, developed mange,

worked himself wild with worry,

at all hours the halls of Broadstone

clacked with the beat of his two toes,

profits soared, and finally, finally!

Terry got the call: Next week,

dress well, you deserve it.

Down the street to the tailor

Terry waggled for a charcoal two-piece,

the new Amex, heavy with status,

rapping metallic against his toenails,

a black blade to slice through grass.

Until he paraded himself into

the boss’s office, Millie there, too,

all of them, faces aghast, eyes wide.

Is that mohair? somebody asked.

Terry paused, briefcase in hoof,

fought down the urge to spit,

I’m not an Angora goat, he said,

feeling the unseen grass above him,

still rough, dry, and harsh, no matter

his margins the board would only

notice his furry flanks, his dark eyes,

his ears pivoting toward the future.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

December 2024, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, James Valvis: “I love the mixture of whimsy and woe in this poem. I’m especially impressed by the whimsy. Poets are often too serious. It’s a llama in a suit! It’s ridiculous. (Kind of like its artist.) What’s not ridiculous is the poet’s skill and tight wordplay. Kudos to the winner, and a hearty thanks to all the others that made the choice its own challenge.”

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter