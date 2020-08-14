August 14, 2020

Tom C. Hunley

THE FACT THAT THERE’S A SNAKE TUNNELING THROUGH MY GRASS DOESN’T MAKE THE PARTING OF THE BLADES ANY LESS BEAUTIFUL

Many things are strange.

For example, people yawn

when other people yawn

but usually blush or look away

when other people cry.

All the heavy metal potheads

from high school became bankers

or lawyers or, in some cases,

well-heeled preachers.

Meanwhile, David Lee Roth,

formerly of Van Halen,

could show up at your door

to set up your DISH TV satellite,

and you wouldn’t even recognize him,

now would you? Or you’d recognize him,

but you’d yawn, and he’d yawn

to hide the fact that he’s crying inside.

Might as well jump

like a fish that shocks the air

and is shocked by it

before diving home

to its pond stained by sunrise

as sunlight skims the surface.

Me, I’ve seen barbed wire rusting

in brittle morning light.

I’ve felt a horse’s nose

wet under my hand

and heard its snort, like wind flapping a flag.

Honest, I’ve heard a stadium exhale

as a ball landed in a glove, and I’ve spent

the car ride home trying to find

a way to describe that sound.

I’ve felt sorrow in the heart

of beauty and beauty inside sorrow.

Beauty and sorrow have rubbed together

like two sticks, blazed up, and burned me.

Speaking of the smoke signals

made by beauty and sorrow

talking over each other, I’ve heard people

laugh when other people laugh

but it would be a lie to say

I’ve never heard anyone laugh

as someone else cried. I need you

to think of poetry as a beautiful lie that hits

a bullseye. I’ve gazed into a bull’s eye,

seen the fierce, wounded beauty there.

I need you to know that the sky’s

tilting from the heaviness

of all these southbound birds

but will right itself before you

have a chance to fact-check me on this.

—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020

Tom C. Hunley: “I started writing poetry at age eighteen after reading ‘In the Desert’ by Stephen Crane. I have now devoted more than 30 years to a study of the delicious bitterness of my heart.” (web)