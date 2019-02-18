February 18, 2019

Elizabeth J. Coleman

THE ERRAND

At Spring Street on the edge of Chinatown,

a guy in an old car turned left into

my path. I yelled, watch out, and he rolled down

his window, shouted back, Oh, shut up. You

are so fucking stupid!

I was glad

he spoke, found a way to say hello

in a neighborhood filled with pictographs

I love but cannot read. The German roots,

sibilance in shut, closed vowel sounds

in fuck and up made me almost forget

why I was there.

Then I pictured my two-year-old

grandson pedaling his birthday gift;

how he would look up to tell me tanks,

eluded by the consonant-clustered thanks.

—from Rattle #62, Winter 2018

__________

Elizabeth J. Coleman: “I write poems for so many reasons. I think poems are like prayers, they are like songs, they are the most exciting and strange and exciting and surprising form of communication there is, and when I write poetry I feel like I’m dancing, and thus more alive.” (web)