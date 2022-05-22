“The Entertainers” by Gordon Taylor

Gordon Taylor

THE ENTERTAINERS

Once, I was appointed alternate valedictorian

in case the main boy got sick. I was a scholar

of sex then—glossy men in magazines stacked

at the back of a tobacco store on Queen Street.

A guidance counselor scratched a penis onto

a chalkboard but never explained pleasure or

HIV or how silence equals death—sign bouncing

in a documentary we weren’t allowed to watch.

+

Today, another valedictorian stares, speechless

into a Florida crowd. He can’t say the word

gay and—you show me a stone leopard

in a book, poking through sand, memorial

to the Sacred Band of Thebes, pairs of male

lovers, elite warriors enlisted to defeat an army

of Macedonians. It was expected they’d fight

harder to defend ardent bonds. They were all

slain at Chaeronea: cameo concluded.

+

Once, my brother hated me, though

his smothering never succeeded. In my teenaged

bedroom, floor littered with books and socks,

magazines hidden in a box in the closet,

his hands circled my throat when he shared

a belief that the honor of loving someone

means his voice belongs to you.

You sound like a girl.

+

Today, My Best Friend’s Wedding whines on TV.

I gripe about queer sidekicks in Hollywood movies:

He has no arc. He speaks just to make the hero

laugh. My husband hisses, quiet, you’re ruining the film—

plus, you don’t need this rage anymore. Our clasped

fingers made of centuries of holding. Our legs braided,

a dialogue, on our sofa. His own brother, our best

man—but I still feel hands crushing my larynx.

+

Once, I ran up an ancient green hill but tripped,

dropping my spear, just here for you. You looked

back at me, protective but annoyed. We reached

a crowd of clanging and slicing at the top. I lost

sight for hours in a scrum of shields, and pink

cloaks. Avoiding cuts, pretending to be dead,

beside your hushed head in the purpled grass.

+

—from Poets Respond

May 15, 2022

__________

Gordon Taylor: “This is in response to the news story out of Florida, in which a gay youth was appointed valedictorian, but due to the ‘don’t say gay’ laws, cannot refer to his activism or gayness in his speech. For me it harkened back to the eighties when I was a closeted teenager trying to come out in the onset of the AIDS epidemic, when it seemed being quiet was the only way to “stay safe”. Are we moving backward? Has anything changed?”

