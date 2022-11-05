“The Dramatic Cashier” by Alisha N. Wright

Alisha N. Wright (age 15)

THE DRAMATIC CASHIER

It’s 5:00 p.m. on a never-ending Friday night.

A lovely lady in a pink and blue blouse

claims she has a pick-up order for “Ashley.”

I grab her food,

cash her out,

and stress about the next customer

tapping his feet awaiting this lady

to get out of his way.

She compliments me saying, “I love

your makeup Ma’am.”

As a fifteen-year-old it feels so

Refreshing to be called Ma’am.

My grandma says it makes her feel old.

But it makes me feel alive.

Ms. Ashley did not leave a single

dollar in our jar,

but the only tip I needed was her compliment.

By 7:00 p.m. I’m already dreading

this night to be over.

When customers sit down and look

at me it makes me nervous

as if they secretly know me and

before they leave they’ll tell me they’re

my long-lost sister.

I drag my feet walking to the bathroom

to check my makeup.

My makeup seems to be as tired as I am,

Leaking colors down to my eye bags.

I don’t have my makeup with me

which leaves me to have glitter

staining my face in places I didn’t apply it.

It’s 8:00 p.m. now.

I take care of one more customer

before my side work awaits me.

This man just standing there makes

me angry that he wants to eat our nasty pizza.

I give him his food and tell him to have a lovely evening.

Before leaving he says, “Just for how

beautiful your eyes look, here.”

And leaves a $10 tip behind.

Of course my coworkers cheer me on for our tip,

but it makes me feel sorrowful

that my makeup is the only thing these

people find beautiful about me.

It’s 9:30 p.m. when my father finally gets

back from his last delivery.

He tells me it’ll be another five minutes

as he goes to smoke one last cigarette

before we leave.

I groan as my back aches.

We get home and I swipe a makeup

wipe across my face.

It takes off the beauty everyone so loves.

I sleep knowing glittery eye shadow

is what my life has come to rely on.

Of course I’m only fifteen.

You’re probably thinking “god this

poem just drags on and you’re overexaggerating.”

But I definitely am not.

Fifteen-year-olds only have to think about

the small things that matter

until working has made you realize

life is just an exaggeration of a wonderful

thing and the person you could be if you tried.

But I’m tired of trying.

I’ll stick to a simple job and blue eyeliner.

Because those small things matter.

—from 2022 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry? Alisha N. Wright: “I like writing poetry because it’s a way to show what I’m feeling or what I’m thinking.”

