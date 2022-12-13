“The Coyote in the Graveyard” by Conrad Geller

Conrad Geller

THE COYOTE IN THE GRAVEYARD

I know you, those eyes, that furtive skulk.

I know why you have come, partly to mock

The mourners with their stones, partly to see

A curious ceremony. You are small,

Obviously starving. Your coat is bad.

You have no reason for that arrogance

Because, in spite of fortune, we are the living,

We have come here of our own accord.

But in the silence after everyone is gone

I know you, loping in and out

With your inventory nose, making acquaintance

With new members, comforting the old,

Holding your own service, noting the innocence

With which the other mourners said their prayers.

—from Rattle #17, Summer 2002

__________

Conrad Geller: “For more than 50 years poetry has both sharpened and validated even my most ordinary experiences. Its forms make at least a little sense out of otherwise chaotic experiences. Its forms make at least a little sense out of an otherwise chaotic universe, and its music has always invited me to sing along.”

203 SHARES Facebook Twitter