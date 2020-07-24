July 24, 2020

THE COAST STARLIGHT
Now we’ve gone sleeper
we’re never coming back.
We’re too in love with the bed,
how it folds into seats,
how we fit into our roomette
like a paperback sliding in
and out of a carry-on’s pocket.
Next we’re going tiny or without
luggage or coach. We’ll make canoes
of our backs and dining cars
of our bellies, so we can savor
our supper like the sea otters
we spotted last night floating by.
Illustration by David Moore
—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020
Tribute to Postcard Poems
__________
Tina Mozelle Braziel: “I joined the August Poetry Postcard Festival because Carla Shafer, a Washington State poet, serendipitously attended my reading at the 2019 Magic City Poetry Festival and invited me. I love postcards, so I couldn’t resist. Writing poetry postcards each day in August improved my writing process by encouraging me to write a poem in one go instead of rewriting and revising line by line. I also gained an appreciation for Emily Dickinson’s habit of writing on small scraps of paper.” (web)