July 24, 2020

Tina Mozelle Braziel

THE COAST STARLIGHT

Now we’ve gone sleeper

we’re never coming back.

We’re too in love with the bed,

how it folds into seats,

how we fit into our roomette

like a paperback sliding in

and out of a carry-on’s pocket.

Next we’re going tiny or without

luggage or coach. We’ll make canoes

of our backs and dining cars

of our bellies, so we can savor

our supper like the sea otters

we spotted last night floating by.





Illustration by David Moore

—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020

Tribute to Postcard Poems

__________

Tina Mozelle Braziel: “I joined the August Poetry Postcard Festival because Carla Shafer, a Washington State poet, serendipitously attended my reading at the 2019 Magic City Poetry Festival and invited me. I love postcards, so I couldn’t resist. Writing poetry postcards each day in August improved my writing process by encouraging me to write a poem in one go instead of rewriting and revising line by line. I also gained an appreciation for Emily Dickinson’s habit of writing on small scraps of paper.” (web)