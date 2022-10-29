“The City” by Mazzy Sleep

THE CITY
Long nights, rivers of streaming
Neon darknesses within
The urban grain of voices;
Each footstep another inch into
The forgetful dawn to come,
And the night remembers when
It had just begun.
—from 2022 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Mazzy Sleep:
“If not there would / only
Be the image of it / in my head
A lampshade / is there
A pattern, I can see it / the
Animals, the / wait
To be defined / the wait
For the lamp / to be turned on and
So the patterns / dance across the darkness
Each ear each flick / a word
For breath / that really breathes
Otherwise / there is no breath.”