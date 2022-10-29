“The City” by Mazzy Sleep

Mazzy Sleep (age 9)

THE CITY

Long nights, rivers of streaming

Neon darknesses within

The urban grain of voices;

Each footstep another inch into

The forgetful dawn to come,

And the night remembers when

It had just begun.

—from 2022 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry?

Mazzy Sleep:

“If not there would / only

Be the image of it / in my head

A lampshade / is there

A pattern, I can see it / the

Animals, the / wait

To be defined / the wait

For the lamp / to be turned on and

So the patterns / dance across the darkness

Each ear each flick / a word

For breath / that really breathes

Otherwise / there is no breath.”