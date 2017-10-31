Jeff Whitney

THE BLESSING

Las Vegas Shooter’s Room in Mandalay Bay Hotel Blessed by Catholic Priest

—Newsweek headline, 10/25/17

Even the ants in the walls

are Catholic, on all knees

& hauling in their mouths

the dead home, rising

between floors toward

heaven. If there is wind

it is from the window-

less part of the room

where a hole ten butterflies wide

whistles the whole night

more silent. And a man

speaking for the living.

Isn’t this all we can do? Wait

for diamonds. Clutch someone’s

heart. In the desert a star

means luck. Some nights

after a bad beat or run

of jacks you might hear them

falling and believe you are hearing

the first word echoed back,

the blessing that says

tonight in this shining city

even the stars will drop.

Buckets of the rarest coin.

—from Poets Respond

October 31, 2017

[download audio]

Jeff Whitney: “This poem responds to a Newsweek headline that was published this week: ‘Las Vegas Shooter’s Room in Mandalay Bay Hotel Blessed by Catholic Priest.’ It was so difficult not to imagine the really quite unusual scene that must have taken place.” (website)