“The Astronomical Clock” by James Ragan

James Ragan

THE ASTRONOMICAL CLOCK

Prague, Spring, 1968

First, sit near the Oriel Chapel

or at the statue feet of Jan Hus

where the heretics rise tall

as wax in flames of greening bronze.

There, you’ll listen to the Mozart menuetto

from the House of the Stone Bell

where thousands stood once, stiff as clock

stems in the Prague spring, cheering

to the symphony of Smetana’s My Country.

You’ll marvel at the medieval Orloj clock

as it chimes the hour’s song

across Old Town Square. There on its wall,

the skeleton of Death pulls a chain

up, then round, to shake the crowned

heads of Vanity and Greed. Beneath

its skeletal arm, a Turk wags a pouch of coins.

An hourglass turns sideways down.

Listen, as the tourists draw in breath,

like Danes to the stone of Tycho Brahe,

on cue, with hands above their eyes,

sycophants to the clock’s theater

of changing time, the astronomical

trust in earth’s inspired motion.

Now, don’t fail to heed the Walk

of the Apostles, posing like saintly saviors,

spiraling in procession past the windows

at the clock’s summit. Daily they parade

their disguise as dancing imps, all wood

and ruthlessly wise, to keep the sun and moon

together, like two warring nations

passionately clinging each to their lost history.

Above the dance, a cockerel flaps

its wings and caws for separation.

for Alan

—from Rattle #85, Fall 2024

__________

James Ragan: “I was born one of 13 children from immigrant Slovak parents with English as a second language. As early as grade school, I was the object of derision and learned early that I could win fights with words rather than fists. Thus, language and poetry by extension became my source of inspiration. I write to break down borders. My sensibility has always been global, to find expression through my poetry, plays, and films to bring individuals and worlds, seemingly apart, closer in understanding. The cafes I write in are my libraries—from Paris to Prague to New York and Los Angeles. I write to live out loud, and through the expansive reach of art, hope to achieve community through a common language.”

