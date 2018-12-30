Rimas Uzgiris

THE ANCIENTS AND US

Thinking about post-truth today, Socrates

came to my mind, barefoot, of course,

not like a beggar, still eyed with the arrogance

barely cut by faux humility, by that ignorance

he made famous in his take-downs

of other men until they told him to split town

and he refused. What was he to do?

With no smartly Athens he was through.

Now with Trump in front we have our Gorgias,

just more dumb, with the demeanor of an ass.

Socratic dialogue can’t find the smallest ledge

to stand on, and speech itself has lost its edge

when everything said is like a thick, blunt club

to beat the heads of those who haven’t joined the club.

Some sibilant sibyllic virus has infected language use,

and nothing much we say these days still rhymes with muse.

Take my toddler recently who gazed at Christmas lights

and with ingenuous wonder declared, “Those lights are nice!”

He pronounced that final word now how I cannot:

no hyperbole, no irony, nothing of what is not.

Parmenides held that what is not is nothing at all,

and so our agéd tongues do skitter, slide over falls

to float dead in a pool with oil, plastic and refuse—

dead bodies decorated with lights, poisoned, no use

for us to help enunciate the unseen sight of what persists,

or touch the realm (corrupted kingdom!) of what really exists,

and as I couple these last lines, I wonder whether they have pith

or merely slide into the self-propelled simulacra of present myth.

—from Poets Respond

December 30, 2018

__________

Rimas Uzgiris: “My poem was written after reading an academic article about Socrates that got me thinking about our “post-truth” moment, Trump’s tweets and Ancient Greek rhetoricians, and then when Christmas made an appearance as well, I thought, yes, Rattle, yes.” (web)